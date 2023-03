Digital Brief: March 2, 2023 (AM)

Digital Brief: March 2, 2023 (AM)

Digital Brief: March 2, 2023 (AM)

EDDYSTONE, Pa. (CBS) -- A man's body was found in the Delaware River in Eddystone Thursday afternoon, police say.

The body was found near the Penn Terminals at East 2nd Street and Saville Avenue at around 4 p.m.

Eddystone police say they're notifying family and investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.