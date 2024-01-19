Unhoused man arrested in stabbing at SEPTA's 15th Street station

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is facing charges and is in custody after allegedly stabbing another man in a Philadelphia SEPTA station early Thursday. District Attorney Larry Krasner's office said both men involved in the incident are unhoused.

Jason Howard, 33, is facing aggravated assault charges for stabbing a man at the 15th Street Station in Center City around 4 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities say a man and his friend were on the mezzanine at the station at the same time as Howard.

Surveillance video shows one of the men talk with Howard for about a minute. The 33-year-old then stabs the man he was conversing with multiple times in his lower back.

Police said the victim then ran upstairs to the street after being stabbed, and was taken to Jefferson University Hospital.

Howard and the victim were likely in the station for shelter, a spokesperson for Krasner said.

Howard was found on the 1500 block of Walnut Street around 3 p.m. Thursday after police issued a patrol alert for him. He was wearing clothing that matched what was seen in the surveillance video and had a knife on him.

Howard is also facing a weapons charge and other offenses. He is being held on $275,000 bail.

"Members of the public can help unhoused people connect with services and shelter at any time, not just during weather emergencies," the DA's office said in a release.