Police ID man arrested in connection with fatal Temple officer shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The U.S. Marshals office picked up a man Sunday at 7 a.m. in connection with the fatal shooting of a Temple University police officer. Sources tell CBS News Philadelphia that the 18-year-old man has been arrested in Buckingham Township, Bucks County.

He was later identified as Miles Pfeffer of Buckingham Township. Pfeffer turned 18 in January 2023.

Authorities also identified the late police officer as Chris Fitzgerald.

UPDATE: Authorities have captured the suspect accused of murdering a @TempleUniv police officer last night. The 18-year-old suspect was arrested in Bucks Co. this morning. The officer was fatally shot while trying to intervene during a carjacking blocks away from campus. pic.twitter.com/ds6yRtlNbK — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) February 19, 2023

The U.S. Marshals office had a warrant signed Sunday morning, they say.

The Temple University Police Association tweeted, "We can confirm that a suspect has been taken into custody for the murder of one of our police officers."

Pfeffer was escorted by convoy of law enforcement officers, including the U.S. Marshals, to Philadelphia Police Headquarters Sunday morning.

The 18-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a @TempleUniv police officer has arrived at @PhillyPolice headquarters. A convoy of law enforcement officers, including the U.S. Marshals, escorted him to the PD with sirens blaring. pic.twitter.com/7PiAKoyEDs — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) February 19, 2023

Authorities say the officer tried to stop a carjacking blocks away from Temple's campus when he was shot.

According to the university, this is the first Temple police officer to be killed in the line of duty.