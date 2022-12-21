Man arrested after allegedly attacking woman in Westville

WESTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) -- A man has been arrested after allegedly attacking a woman in Westville Township, New Jersey, police said.

Police said the victim was walking down Cedar Avenue around 8:30 p.m. last Thursday when a man came up behind her, grabbed her and carried her onto the porch of a nearby house.

According to police, the woman screamed, which led to neighbors coming out and chasing the alleged attacker away.

Police claim it doesn't appear like the suspect knew the woman.

The man was later arrested and charged with aggravated assault, criminal restraint and false imprisonment.