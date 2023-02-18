Man accused of firing shots in Kensington, abducting woman: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are looking for a man accused of firing shots in the Kensington area and abducting a woman in a golf cart Saturday morning. The woman is described as being in her late 20s to early 30s wearing a light-colored jacket, dark shirt, black jeans with a white design on the left leg carrying a black bag.
Police say the suspect was following the woman while driving a black colored Polaris Northstar XP 1000 and pulled into the parking lot of a bank on the 2500 block of Aramingo Avenue. Police say the man then fired one shot.
He then continued on Aramingo Avenue and pulled up on the curb of a Wawa/Applebee's, police say. They continue to say he got out of the golf cart, pulled out a gun, then pointed the gun at the woman, grabbed her, and shoved her in the front of the passenger side of the golf cart.
The man is described as about 6 feet tall wearing ripped blue jeans a brown plaid smock shirt, and a green beanie hat.
They say he drove west on Cumberland Street.
Police are urging people to call the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251/66/64 or 911.
You can call Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477 or text to submit a tip and all tips are confidential. There is a form to anonymously submit a tip.
