Man accused of firing shots in Kensington, abducting woman: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are looking for a man accused of firing shots in the Kensington area and abducting a woman in a golf cart Saturday morning. The woman is described as being in her late 20s to early 30s wearing a light-colored jacket, dark shirt, black jeans with a white design on the left leg carrying a black bag.

Police say the suspect was following the woman while driving a black colored Polaris Northstar XP 1000 and pulled into the parking lot of a bank on the 2500 block of Aramingo Avenue. Police say the man then fired one shot.

He then continued on Aramingo Avenue and pulled up on the curb of a Wawa/Applebee's, police say. They continue to say he got out of the golf cart, pulled out a gun, then pointed the gun at the woman, grabbed her, and shoved her in the front of the passenger side of the golf cart.

Philadelphia Police Department

The man is described as about 6 feet tall wearing ripped blue jeans a brown plaid smock shirt, and a green beanie hat.

They say he drove west on Cumberland Street.

Police are urging people to call the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251/66/64 or 911.

You can call Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477 or text to submit a tip and all tips are confidential. There is a form to anonymously submit a tip.