"Gram" Mamie Plummer shares secrets to long life before 101st birthday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- When Mamie Plummer was a little girl, Babe Ruth was swatting home runs for the New York Yankees, gas was 30 cents a gallon and Warren Harding became the first president to broadcast on radio. This weekend, she'll be celebrating a special birthday.

According to Plummer, it's simple. Cherishing family and lots of laughter are the keys to a long life.

"Everybody calls me 'Gram,'" Plummer said. "They don't know my first name, I guess."

Until now.

Plummer was born in Germantown and has always called Philadelphia home. She invited CBS News Philadelphia into her home as she prepares to celebrate a milestone birthday.

On Sunday, Plummer will be 101.

"If I make it," she said jokingly. "If I make it."

Always joking but hates a fuss.

Plummer says people are surprised when they hear about her age.

"I don't know why," Plummer said, "because you see on television all of the time people 100 years old sitting around enjoying themselves."

Over the years, Gram's enjoyment was and still is spending time with her family and her late partner Mr. Ernest.

Gram raised four children -- two girls and two boys.

"Lawrence," Plummer said. "We called him Junie."

At the age of 20, Lawrence lost his life to gun violence.

"He was at a party," Plummer said. "He tried to get away, but he was shot in the back. That was the first real hurt that I [experienced]."

Through the heartache, Gram still considers herself blessed for her growing family of 13 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 14 great-great-grandchildren. Every year, she hosted Christmas breakfast until most recently.

"We had the grits and cheese, bacon, eggs, hot rolls," Plummer said. "Not handmade, though."

Now, her family celebrates her.

This was her for her centennial birthday.

It goes without saying she's looking forward to another year and for her children listening Gram's not interested in only a quiet sweet brunch.

"Maybe I do want a party," Plummer said. "Hear that? Do you hear that? Keep them coming."

Here are a few of Gram's secrets to a happy life: Pizza, a daily cup of tea and grandaddy's moonshine.

And listen to this: Gram was driving her car up until just a couple of years ago.