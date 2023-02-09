Malcom Jenkins' mother working with NFL on Crucial Catch Campaign

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The National Football League along with the Eagles among other teams have joined forces with the American Cancer Society to promote cancer screenings for early detection.

We've seen former Eagles star safety, Malcom Jenkins celebrate with his mom, Gwen, after the Eagles won the Super Bowl in 2018.

Now she's working with the American Cancer Society and the NFL on their Crucial Catch Campaign. to intercept cancer early.

"Early detection, I can't stress enough. It saved my life," Gwen said.

Gwen is a breast cancer survivor. Thanks to early detection with a routine mammogram.

"My experience included two lumpectomies and six weeks of radiation," Gwen said.

Crucial Catch has raised more than $24 million since 2009, contributing to over 600,000 cancer screenings.

Dr. Karen Knudsen, of the American Cancer Society, feels this time of the year is different.

"It's very special for me this year since the Eagles are in the Super Bowl," Dr. Knudsen said. "New this year we'll be able to easily find the nearest cancer screening center to them by going to NFL.com/crucialcatch or even, by texting the world 'CATCH' to 635-635.

Dr. Knudsen, the head of the American Cancer Society, says millions of people are behind on cancer screenings because of the pandemic. The numbers are especially concerning for minority and underserved communities.

"We have so many areas in Philadelphia where we know we have these screening deserts," Knudsen said.

Crucial Catch aims to equalize access.

"Reducing health disparities and giving everyone a chance to detect and treat cancer early," Gwen says are the keys to the campaign.

"I'm a very, very lucky person," Joe Saracino, cancer survivor, said.

Lifelong Eagles fan, Saracino who lives in Holland, Pennsylvania, just found out he won the Crucial Catch sweepstakes. Giving the cancer survivor a free trip to the Super Bowl.

"I'm totally excited to be going to the Super Bowl," Saracino said. "Especially being from Philadelphia, being an Eagles fan, being a season ticket holder, it's all too surreal that this is happening to me."

Sarcino, who has had two bouts with cancer, says it's a dream of a lifetime to go to the Super Bowl.

More information about Crucial Catch and resources to find lifesaving screenings can be found on the NFL's website.