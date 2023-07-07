Salem County teen gets surprise of a lifetime from Make-A-Wish New Jersey

Salem County teen gets surprise of lifetime to help his family's farm

Salem County teens gets surprise of lifetime to help his family's farm

Salem County teens gets surprise of lifetime to help his family's farm

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Make-A-Wish New Jersey is celebrating 40 years and now 12,000 granted wishes.

It was wish day for Judah Macauley.

"I'm sitting on a Cabella, I think it's a 22X with a front loader and backhoe," Macauley said.

Macauley's brand-new tractor was a complete surprise. The Macauley family came to the Samuel and Josephine Plumeri Wishing Place thinking they'd sign some paperwork and celebrate the chapter's 40th year with other Make-A-Wish families.

In the parking lot, there was face painting, cornhole, and of course, picnic food.

But quickly they found out he was the reason everyone was here.

The 18-year-old lives with Beta thalassemia – a genetic blood disorder. And this tractor now means he can help his parents and siblings on their Pittsgrove farm.

Today we celebrated our 40th Anniversary with another milestone - granting our 12,000th wish to a child with a critical... Posted by Make-A-Wish New Jersey on Thursday, July 6, 2023

"He's transfusion dependent, a little rough on him sometimes with physical work and things like that because it wears him out fast," Ron Macauley said. "Knowing what he goes through on a daily basis, it's just good to see him smile."

Judah Macauley's surprise marks Make-A-Wish New Jersey's 12,000th wish granted since the chapter's founding in 1983.

"Nationally of our 57 other Make-A-Wish chapters, that places us in the top 10 of the most wishes granted over time," Tom Weatherall, the president and CEO of Make-A-Wish New Jersey, said.

This wish is one Judah Macauley is extremely thankful for.

"There's sometimes ups and downs, but it doesn't matter what you're going through. Just be strong and do your thing," Judah Macauley said.