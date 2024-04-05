Make-A-Wish Foundation grants wishes for 19 kids to meet WWE stars ahead of WrestleMania in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It was a day to remember for 19 Make-A-Wish kids and their families. A dream come true for all of them who got a chance to meet some of their favorite WWE superstars.

The stars of WrestleMania may be the WWE superstars but on Friday, it was 19 kids from the Make-A-Wish Foundation who were in the spotlight.

The city of Philadelphia and WWE partnered with Make-A-Wish to host the kids and their families for their annual Circle of Champions event. An exclusive meet and greet for the kids who got a chance to talk, take pictures and get autographs from some of their favorite wrestlers like WWE superstars CM Punk and Bianca Belair.

"So cool," said 9-year-old Cristina Diaz.

Diaz was one of the 19 kids honored at the event. A wish was granted for her. She has been in and out of the hospital since she was 4 years old.

"It's just like a dream come true," she said.

"Everything that everybody has done is phenomenal," Cristina Diaz's mom Tara Makas said.

WWE superstar Belair said it's humbling for them to bring joy to these kids during a time when they need it the most.

"The kids are so inspiring, it's one thing to be seen as a hero inside the ring but to be seen as a hero outside the ring, to come and put smiles on their faces, it's an amazing thing but to us, they are our heroes," said Belair.