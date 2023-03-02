"Major crash" closes Route 100 in West Whiteland Township

Digital Brief: March 2, 2023 (AM)

Digital Brief: March 2, 2023 (AM)

Digital Brief: March 2, 2023 (AM)

WEST WHITELAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A multi-vehicle accident has caused a part of a Chester County highway to shut down for an undetermined amount of time, officials said Thursday afternoon.

The northbound lanes of Route 100 in West Whiteland Township between Boot Road and the Route 30 bypass are closed.

BREAKING— Police in Chester County confirm a “major crash” has closed the northbound lanes of Route 100 in West Whiteland Township. Numerous medics are responding to the scene on 100 between Boot Road and US 30. @CBSPhiladelphia — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) March 2, 2023

Police describe it as a "major crash." Eight cars and two tractor-trailers were involved.

Numerous medics are on the scene.

Authorities are advising travelers to avoid the area.

They say the road will be closed for "an extended period of time."

No serious injuries have been reported, police say.

It's unclear what led to the crash.