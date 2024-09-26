Major backup forming on I-95 in Philadelphia after crash

A major backup is forming on I-95 southbound in Philadelphia Thursday morning after a crash near Allegheny Avenue.

A new crash has I-95 just this side of a parking lot. The crash is at I-95 before Allegheny with backups going back to Academy Rd. and speeds at less that 10 mph #traffic #breaking @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/Jk27qdFQxM — Kim Kelly Hudson (@kimhudsontv) September 26, 2024

At last check, the backup extends from Allegheny all the way to Academy Road. Be aware if you're coming off the Betsy Ross Bridge that you'll run into this traffic.

Multi vehicle crash on #I95 southbound between Exit: ARAMINGO AVENUE and Exit 25: ALLEGHENY AVE/CASTOR AVE. There is a lane restriction. https://t.co/4nXJvXpken — 511PA Philadelphia (@511PAPhilly) September 26, 2024

There is a lane restriction on the highway, according to PennDOT's 511PA service.

We're working to get more information on what caused the crash and if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated.