Major backup forming on I-95 in Philadelphia after crash

By Joe Brandt, Kim Hudson

CBS Philadelphia

A major backup is forming on I-95 southbound in Philadelphia Thursday morning after a crash near Allegheny Avenue.

At last check, the backup extends from Allegheny all the way to Academy Road. Be aware if you're coming off the Betsy Ross Bridge that you'll run into this traffic.

There is a lane restriction on the highway, according to PennDOT's 511PA service.

We're working to get more information on what caused the crash and if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Joe Brandt

Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.

