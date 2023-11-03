Watch CBS News
Main Line Restaurant Week returns for tasty 2 weeks; we taste-tested 5 participating restaurants

By Chandler Lutz

/ CBS Philadelphia

ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) -- Get ready to dine for a great price at over 45 restaurants on the Main Line!

Main Line Restaurant Week kicks off Sunday, Nov. 5. Restaurants will have prix fixe menus with price points at $25, $30 and $35 for lunch and $30, $45 or $55 for dinner.

Restaurant Week isn't just one week - it's two. This continues all the way until Nov. 18.

You can find all the Main Line Restaurant Week menus and the full list and map of participating restaurants on Main Line Today's website.

In the video at the top, hear from Lola's Garden and Tavola Restaurant & Bar.

In the video below, we taste-tested some dishes from Joey Chops, Buena Onda Radnor and Amada Radnor.

Taste-testing 3 restaurants taking part in Main Line Restaurant Week 05:51

The included restaurants are in Chester County, Delaware County and Montgomery County.

Bon appetit!

First published on November 3, 2023 / 10:27 AM EDT

