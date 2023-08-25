Evesham police looking for suspects in Marlton mail thefts

MARLTON, N.J. (CBS) -- Evesham Township police witnessed multiple people stealing mail from a U.S. Postal Service mailbox as they investigated a cluster of mail thefts over the past few months.

But the suspects got away, and now police are looking for help finding them.

Police said on Wednesday, they saw suspects taking mail out of the drop box behind the Marlton Post Office on Main Street. As officers approached, the suspects drove away in a dark-colored Lincoln SUV with Pennsylvania license plates.

Police did not chase them due to the risk to the public.

Evesham Township Police

Anyone who deposited a bill payment or check in that drop box between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Wednesday should cancel that payment or check, police said.

Mail thefts in Marlton have increased significantly since June. Police are aware of 30 victims and the total amount of money lost is over $160,000.

Investigators are not detailing how the mail is being stolen from the collection boxes but they say thieves are primarily looking for checks. Many times, they wash the checks with chemicals to remove certain information.

A victim spoke to CBS News Philadelphia reporter Ryan Hughes earlier this month.

"Our check we wrote for this company showed up with someone else's name and a different amount but still our signature on it," she said.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service says if you believe a check was stolen through the mail, contact your bank or credit card company right away. They also encourage you to submit a complaint online and recommend dropping off your mail and any checks or payments inside the post office.

Mail thefts part of national trend

This summer, some experts warned Americans not to mail checks, citing a rise in thefts. They said putting checks in blue drop boxes in particular should be avoided.

A rash of thefts from blue collection boxes in Milwaukee led to the break up last month of a criminal ring. The suspects allegedly used stolen "arrow keys," or a universal USPS key that opens mail collection boxes, to pilfer mail, including more than 900 stolen checks, according to a criminal complaint.

Mail thefts more than doubled in 2021 compared to 2020, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service told CBS News.