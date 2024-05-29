Watch CBS News
White Horse Pike shut down in Magnolia, New Jersey after crash injuring multiple utility workers

By Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

MAGNOLIA, N.J. (CBS) – The White Horse Pike is shut down in both directions in Magnolia, New Jersey after a fatal crash.

Multiple utility workers were struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning, law enforcement sources told CBS News Philadelphia.

It's unclear how many utility workers were injured in total. The sources said one worker was killed, two were taken to Cooper University Hospital's trauma center and the other two were taken to Jefferson Stratford Hospital. 

The crash was reported just after 10 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of the White Horse Pike and Ashland Avenue. A Produce Junction and Columbo Liquors store are nearby.

The White Horse Pike was shut down between Evesham Road and Warwick Road.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.

First published on May 29, 2024 / 11:12 AM EDT

