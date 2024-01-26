Madonna concert in Philadelphia: Artist takes stage around 10 p.m. at Wells Fargo Center

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Is timing immaterial to the Material Girl?

"A queen is never late," Madonna once famously said — and on Thursday at Wells Fargo Center, she took the stage at 10 p.m. The concert was originally scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

But that night Wells Fargo Center announced on social media that Madonna's Philly show on her "Celebration" tour may start a bit late due to weather.

"Philly! Due to the current weather conditions, please note that tonight's show may start a bit later than originally scheduled to make sure you can all be on time for the Celebration!" the venue posted on Instagram Stories. "See you there!"

According to Setlist.fm, Madonna performed over 20 of her songs and closed out with her 2009 hit "Celebration."

As videos from HughE Dillon and Diego Ramos showed, fans had a good time despite the late hour, with some remarking it was actually a little early for the Queen of Pop to get on stage.

But not everyone is a fan of the hour she starts her shows. Two fans in New York recently filed a lawsuit against Madonna over the start time of her three scheduled shows at Brooklyn's Barclays Center in December 2023.

According to the suit from plaintiffs Michael Fellows and Jonathan Hadden, Madonna "did not take the stage until after 10:30 p.m. on all three nights," and they would not have bought tickets if they'd known the start and end times would be that late.

Another fan in Florida sued in 2019 over start times, saying a show at the Fillmore Miami Beach was delayed two hours from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.