2023 WNBA Draft: Villanova's Maddy Siegrist selected No. 3 overall by Dallas Wings

NEW YORK (CBS) -- The Dallas Wings selected Villanova All-American forward Maddy Siegrist with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft Monday night in New York City.

Siegrist, a two-time Big East Player of the Year who led the nation in scoring at 29.2 points per game, became the highest women's basketball player drafted in program history. The only other Villanova women's basketball player selected in the WNBA Draft was Trish Juhline in the third round of the 2003 draft.

Congrats to @20sMaddy on becoming the 3rd overall pick in the WNBA draft tonight.



A few weeks ago, she destroyed me in a game of HORSEhttps://t.co/CcwksBaGfn — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) April 11, 2023

Siegrist helped Villanova reach the Sweet 16 this season with a 30-7 overall record. The Wildcats lost to the University of Miami, 70-65, in the NCAA Tournament.

Along with leading the country in scoring, she also averaged 9.2 rebounds per game and shot 51% from the field and 36.1% on 3-pointers.

Siegrist scored 20 or more points in every game last season, which is the longest streak by any men's or women's Division I basketball player in this century.

Siegrist leaves 'Nova as the all-time leading scorer for both the men's and women's programs at 2,896 points. She also became the all-time leading scorer for men and women in the Big East with 1,693 points in conference games.