Former Villanova basketball star Maddy Siegrist returns to Wildcats in new role, prepares for 3rd WNBA season

Former Villanova star Maddy Siegrist returns to Philly in new role, prepares for 3rd WNBA season

Just two years ago, Maddy Siegrist was busy setting records at Finneran Pavilion as part of the Villanova University basketball team.

Like becoming the program's all-time leading scorer.

And the Big East's all-time leading scorer, men or women.

She was also the NCAA's scoring champion during her senior year.

Now, Siegrist plays for the Dallas Wings, but she's back at Nova in a player development role as well.

What's she up to?

"Working out with the players, training them, helping them get better, sometimes scout team at practice — being the other team, sometimes rebounding, sometimes a little bit of coaching, so a little bit of everything," Siegrist said.

Villanova Coach Denise Dillon said she misses having Siegrist on the team.

"To tell you the truth, I felt it in that moment, and I think that was something special for me as a coach, to know when you have someone like Maddy leading your team," Dillon said, "good things are going to happen."

While Siegrist grows into her new position on the staff, she continues to develop her own game. She's preparing for her third season as a pro.

Last year she averaged just under 10 points per game with Dallas despite her year being cut short due to injury. Her priorities are clear as she looks to become one of the best in the league.

But she does have the coaching itch, too.

Dillon said Siegrist is "100%" a coach in the making. "That's an easy one," she said.

"I definitely want to stay in the game somehow … and I feel like this is a great experience for me to stay in the States and be able to still train at the highest level but be able to get my feet in the door," Siegrist said.