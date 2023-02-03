M. Night Shyamalan on his new movie Knock at the Cabin

Interview with M. Night Shyamalan on new movie Knock at the Cabin

Interview with M. Night Shyamalan on new movie Knock at the Cabin

PHILADELPHIA (CBCS) -- With cold weather already gripping the region, a nice warm place to hang out might just be the movies!

In this case, though, you might be hanging onto the person next to you instead of hanging out. Grab that popcorn and cozy blanket just in case you need to pull it up over your eyes.

Local director M. Night Shyamalan spoke with us about his new movie, "Knock at the Cabin."

The story of the film takes place over a 24-hour period. But the film itself is one hour and 40 minutes of "oh no they didn't!"

"Knock in the Cabin" is in theaters now.