NJ woman shares battle with heart disease on "Wear Red Day"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday was National Wear Red Day. The campaign from the American Heart Association aims to raise awareness about the special issues women face with heart disease.

Lynn Niblick knows this story all too well.

"On Super Bowl Sunday two years ago, I had open heart surgery. I had a triple bypass," Niblick said.

Niblick, who lives in East Hampton, New Jersey, says she's learning to live with heart disease.

"It's scary, you never know," Niblick said.

Cardiovascular disease kills more women than all forms of cancer combined, but only 44% of women recognize that it's their greatest health threat.

"At the risk of painting our gender with a broad brush, I've noticed that women focus a lot on people in their sphere, their family, their friends, and they're always ready to take care of other people. But not necessarily themselves," Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Rita Butler said.

Butler says women can also have different symptoms.

"Jaw pain is sometimes it. People think it's a toothache, but it could actually be a heart attack," Butler said. "Toothaches usually don't get worse with exertion and better with rest. So that's a good tip."

Reflux can be another heart symptom in women, along with back or neck pain.

According to new research, pregnancy complications can also be an early warning sign.

"Conditions that occur during pregnancy such as pre-eclampsia or gestational diabetes actually portends increased cardiovascular disease risk later in life," Butler said.

Niblick, who's in a volleyball league, now makes sure to exercise and eat well. She also runs a support group at Virtua for women with heart disease.

"It's helpful to me because I see everyone else out there struggling with the same fears," she said.

She's moving past fear, enjoying her family and grandchildren, and has a message for other women with heart disease.

"Continue living your life," Niblick said. "It shouldn't keep you down."