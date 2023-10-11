New documentary about Lyme disease, The Quiet Epidemic, is coming to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There are more cases of Lyme disease in Pennsylvania than anyplace else in the country. Now there's a new documentary about Lyme coming to Philadelphia.

An executive producer for the documentary grew up in the area and had her own struggles with Lyme disease.

"I always think about it, especially before going into the woods," Sarena Snider said.

Snider loves being outside on the Main Line but is careful about ticks after she and several family members battled Lyme disease.

"It took me two years to really figure out what was going on," she said.

She's an executive producer of a new documentary called The Quiet Epidemic about the complications of accurately diagnosing and treating Lyme and the serious complications it can cause.

"I'm just really glad to get it out to the world," Snider said.

Much of the world of Lyme has been concentrated in the northeast with Pennsylvania being a hotspot for infections. Lyme is spread by deer who are crowded into wooded areas that are close to neighborhoods and people.

"It's growing and it's certainly an epidemic," Eric Huck said.

Huck with the PA Lyme Resource Network said the documentary's title, The Quiet Epidemic, is on target.

"There are a lot of people that suspect they either have Lyme or they haven't quite put the finger on why they're ill," Huck said. "So, we're hoping that it raises awareness for people to seek out treatment."

"Looking for a Lyme literate medical doctor is really important if you think you might be having signs of Lyme disease," Snider said.

She said the standard treatment of antibiotics doesn't always work and many people end up with chronic Lyme.

"It's similar to long COVID -- we're still trying to figure it out," Snider said.

The puzzle of Lyme is lived by millions of people and is now investigated on the big screen for everyone to know it can be much bigger than a simple infection.

"It was really shocking," Snider said.

She will be part of a discussion group after the screening on Thursday that will be happening at the Philadelphia Film Society.

There is a free screening by the PA Lyme Resource Network and executive producer and Philadelphia native, Snider on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. at PFS East Theater on 125 South 2nd Street.