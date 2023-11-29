Lumberton, NJ Walmart evacuated, Route 38 closed after gas leak

LUMBERTON, N.J. (CBS) -- A South Jersey Walmart was evacuated Wednesday after what police called a "major gas leak" in the area.

The Walmart on Route 38 near Smithville Road in Lumberton was evacuated and Route 38 was closed sometime before 10 a.m.

Route 38 was closed between Savory Way and Always Drive.

Drivers were told to plan alternate routes.

More details on what caused the leak or when the closures would lift were not immediately available.