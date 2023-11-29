Watch CBS News
Local News

Lumberton, NJ Walmart evacuated, Route 38 closed after gas leak

By Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Nov. 29, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: Nov. 29, 2023 (AM) 02:21

LUMBERTON, N.J. (CBS) -- A South Jersey Walmart was evacuated Wednesday after what police called a "major gas leak" in the area.

The Walmart on Route 38 near Smithville Road in Lumberton was evacuated and Route 38 was closed sometime before 10 a.m.

Route 38 was closed between Savory Way and Always Drive.

Drivers were told to plan alternate routes.

More details on what caused the leak or when the closures would lift were not immediately available.

First published on November 29, 2023 / 11:26 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.