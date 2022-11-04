Fan charged after running onto field during World Series Game 5

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Delaware County man has been charged with trespassing after he ran onto the field at Citizens Bank Park during the sixth inning of Thursday's Game 5 of the World Series.

The Philadelphia Police Department said Friday that 20-year-old Luke Lulevitch of Wallingford is charged with criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and related offenses.

A fan is removed from the field by security during the sixth inning between the Astros and Phillies in Game 5 of the 2022 World Series. Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Lulevitch disrupted play in the sixth inning of the Phillies' 3-2 loss to the Houston Astros during an Alex Bregman at-bat against Jose Alvarado.

Police said Phillies security and a Philadelphia officer witnessed Lulevitch entering the field of play.

Video on social media shows Lulevitch trying to scale the left field wall to escape capture. Another video appears to show one fan dumping a beer on Lulevitch while he attempted his escape.

Phillies fans relentlessly booed him from the start.

Lulevitch was arrested and later charged.