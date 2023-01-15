Man fatally shot inside Luzerne County Regal Cinema, police say

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in a movie theater in Hazle Township, Luzerne County, on Saturday night, Pennsylvania State Police say.

Police identified the man as Luis Manuel of Luna, Hazleton City.

The shooting happened at the Regal Cinema on the 400 block of Laurel Mall Drive at around 8:15 p.m.

Police say Manuel was shot in the arcade/lobby area inside the theater. The shooter then fled the scene, according to police.

Authorities say Manuel was transported to Lehigh Valley Hazleton Hospital, where he died due to his injuries on Sunday.

🚨Update - This is now a Homicide Investigation. ⤵️ The investigation remains active, and updates will be made available as to not jeopardize the investigation. @wbrewyou @WNEP @FOX56WOLF @TLnews https://t.co/nbu4EAuNH5 pic.twitter.com/m6Z4RxXT4w — Trooper Petroski (@PSPTroopNPIO) January 15, 2023

Police say this shooting was an isolated incident, even though it happened in a public place and put people in direct danger. Authorities believe the victim was targeted.

The shooting is under investigation.

If you have any information about the incident, you're encouraged to contact PSP Hazleton at 570-459-3890.