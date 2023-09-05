Luck is in the Delco air: jackpot-winning lotto ticket sold at Wawa

MIDDLETOWN, Pa., (CBS) -- Delaware County is on a lucky streak it looks like! A jackpot winning lottery ticket, that's worth more than $905,000, was sold at the Wawa on 1413 Wilmington Pike in West Chester this past Friday, Sept. 1.

The winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket matched all five of the lottery numbers drawn: 3-15-18-33-37.

The Wawa will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket!

The winner has not been identified yet, but CBS Philadelphia congratulates the lucky person!