Watch CBS News
Local News

Luck is in the Delco air: jackpot-winning lotto ticket sold at Wawa

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Sept. 5, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: Sept. 5, 2023 (AM) 02:34

MIDDLETOWN, Pa., (CBS) -- Delaware County is on a lucky streak it looks like! A jackpot winning lottery ticket, that's worth more than $905,000, was sold at the Wawa on 1413 Wilmington Pike in West Chester this past Friday, Sept. 1.

The winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket matched all five of the lottery numbers drawn: 3-15-18-33-37.

The Wawa will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket!

The winner has not been identified yet, but CBS Philadelphia congratulates the lucky person!

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 5, 2023 / 2:48 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.