Luck is in the Delco air: jackpot-winning lotto ticket sold at Wawa
MIDDLETOWN, Pa., (CBS) -- Delaware County is on a lucky streak it looks like! A jackpot winning lottery ticket, that's worth more than $905,000, was sold at the Wawa on 1413 Wilmington Pike in West Chester this past Friday, Sept. 1.
The winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket matched all five of the lottery numbers drawn: 3-15-18-33-37.
The Wawa will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket!
The winner has not been identified yet, but CBS Philadelphia congratulates the lucky person!
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.