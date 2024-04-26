Great Valley High School senior working dream job as congressional campaign manager for Republican Neil Young

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Only a senior in high school, Lucca Ruggieri is already working his dream job and now has a new title: campaign manager. Ruggieri, a Chester County native who formed a polling company called Patriot Polling, was recently hired as a campaign manager for Republican Neil Young's campaign for Pennsylvania's 6th Congressional District.

"I was hired as campaign manager for a congressional campaign, which has been incredibly exciting, " Ruggieri said. "As a political junkie, this is sort of a dream come true for me and it's really an honor."

Ruggieri was one of the first students CBS News Philadelphia featured on "Focusing on the Future." Then only 17 years old, he and his partner created a company called Patriot Polling.

When Ruggieri is not analyzing polls, he hosts campaign events for Young and sends out press releases.

"He stands out obviously right away from a regular middle school, what an average middle school kid is," said Young, who taught Ruggieri in middle school. "You could always tell there's something - there's something bigger that he's pursuing."

As Ruggieri is just months away from graduating from Great Valley High School in Malvern, Pennsylvania, his plate is full with his newest role as campaign manager.

"I just love politics," Ruggieri said. "It's not even work for me, it's a passion."

Who is Neil Young, the politician?

No, Ruggieri does not manage Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Neil Young's campaign. He manages Neil Young, the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania's 6th District in November's general election.

Young will oppose Democrat state Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, who assumed office in January 2019.

Pennsylvania's 6th Congressional District covers Chester County and the southeastern section of Berks County, including Reading.

Young's campaign website says he was raised in Chester County and has worked as a public school history teacher in the county for the past 22 years. He teaches at Great Valley High School, according to his LinkedIn.

Four issues highlighted on his campaign website are education, national security, energy and accountability.

Young's website says he favors term limits, balancing the budget and "greater transparency in all facets of government." He also wants to invest in nuclear, oil, natural gas and "where the conditions are right, wind and solar" energy.

Who is Rep. Chrissy Houlahan?

Houlahan is running for re-election in the 6th District. Houlahan first won her seat during the 2018 midterms when Democrats took control of the House. She was re-elected in 2020 and 2022.

According to her campaign website, Houlahan is a third-generation military veteran - she served in the U.S. Air Force and Air Force Reserves. She was the first woman elected in the 6th District and the first Democrat since the Civil War.

Her campaign website says she wants to bring down inflation and help build an "economy that delivers for everybody, not just the wealthy." Affordable health care, access to public schools, reproductive health rights and gun violence prevention are among the issues listed on her campaign website.