Father of 2 dies after fire caused by candles during power outage in Bucks County: police

Father of 2 dies after fire breaks out from candles burning during power outage in Bucks County
FEASTERVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- An investigation is underway into a storm-related death in Bucks County early Wednesday morning.

It happened on Hilton Avenue in Lower Southampton just before 4 a.m.

Police said a fire started from candles that were burning during a power outage and a father of two was killed.

The rest of the family got out of the house safely and will be staying with relatives.

No other injuries were reported.

First published on January 10, 2024 / 9:43 PM EST

