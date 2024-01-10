Father of 2 dies after fire caused by candles during power outage in Bucks County: police

Father of 2 dies after fire breaks out from candles burning during power outage in Bucks County

Father of 2 dies after fire breaks out from candles burning during power outage in Bucks County

Father of 2 dies after fire breaks out from candles burning during power outage in Bucks County

FEASTERVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- An investigation is underway into a storm-related death in Bucks County early Wednesday morning.

It happened on Hilton Avenue in Lower Southampton just before 4 a.m.

Police said a fire started from candles that were burning during a power outage and a father of two was killed.

The rest of the family got out of the house safely and will be staying with relatives.

No other injuries were reported.