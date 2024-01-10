Father of 2 dies after fire caused by candles during power outage in Bucks County: police
FEASTERVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- An investigation is underway into a storm-related death in Bucks County early Wednesday morning.
It happened on Hilton Avenue in Lower Southampton just before 4 a.m.
Police said a fire started from candles that were burning during a power outage and a father of two was killed.
The rest of the family got out of the house safely and will be staying with relatives.
No other injuries were reported.
