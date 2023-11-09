How Lower Merion Township Police are trying to use dogs to prevent crime

LOWER MERION, Pa. (CBS) -- An extra set of watchful eyes on residential streets. That's the goal of a training session in Montgomery County.

Lower Merion Township Police offered a free training session to resident dog walkers focused on improving their level of alertness throughout their neighborhoods at the Ardmore Firehouse Thursday night as part of the department's ongoing crime prevention efforts.

"Tonight we're doing a training for dog walker watch, which works in conjunction with community watch," Daren Swain, a Lower Merion Township police officer, said. "So we're training local residents on what to be aware when they're out and about walking their dogs or out with their families."

Matt Peskin, the president of the Lower Merion Community Watch, said the dog walker watch was established about eight years ago.

"The idea is there's 75 million dog walkers in the country, so they are a great resource for us," Peskin said.

Peskin said often dog walkers are listening to music or reading their texts or emails, usually, with their heads down.

"We want them to get their head up and report suspicious activity because they know their neighborhoods better than anybody, better than the police department and they are out at all hours," Peskin said.

For those attending the session, it's a chance to help keep their neighborhoods safe.

"I recently adopted a puppy, so I'm walking him all the time," Karen Anderson said. "And I'm retired now, so I have the time to be watchful in the neighborhood."

Officer Swain said those in attendance learned strategies on how report suspicious activity to law enforcement.

The hope is that community involvement in the program will grow.

"We try to make it fun," Peskin said. "We got the bandannas, the jackets and stuff for people and things for the dog, the dog bowl, so it's a fun thing and people get used to it. And the dog people, they talk to each other, so that's the purpose of the class."