1st person of color introduced as 6th president of Camden County Community College

CAMDEN COUNTY, N..J. (CBS) -- It was a historic moment Friday at Camden County Community College. The institution will be led by a person of color for the first time in its 56 years.

Eyewitness News was there as Dr. Lovell Pugh-Bassett was introduced and talked about her goals for the college.

While the ceremony was about her, Pugh-Bassett couldn't help but think about everyone else.

"I am excited about everybody taking a bit of a piece of this moment away with them," Pugh-Bassett said. "I don't feel like it belongs to me. I feel like it belongs to the community that we serve and so I am just ecstatic and I'm leaning in."

Pugh-Bassett's installation as the sixth Camden County College President marks the first time a person of color will lead the institution.

"I think it's important for young Black girls, can look at themselves and see themselves in me," Pugh-Bassett said. "I think it's important for the diversity of this community as we represent a demographic that's very unique in Camden County."

She says her goals are centered around what she calls the four Rs.

"Recruitment, retention, reclamation and realization," she said. "Looking for the right ingredients in order for us to be able to serve the community and maximize the success of our students, be it college or career."

She says those goals will continue to emphasize the community in community college.