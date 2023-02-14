Love at first sight: Could it be real?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Love is in the Philadelphia air, literally. Balloons are going up into the sky this Valentine's Day at LOVE Park.

Research shows there are many kinds of love. When it comes to romantic love, some people say it happened right away.

"Over 60% of individuals indicate that they have felt love at first sight at one point in their life. However, infatuation and attraction may be a more accurate term to describe this phenomenon," Dr. Susan Albers said.

Dr. Albers, a psychologist, says love at first sight may actually be more about passion. Real love develops over time once a partner bond has been established.

Experts say true love has three components: intimacy, passion, and commitment.

That first step? Attraction, it's all about a chemical reaction in the brain.

"Once we become aware of that attraction, all of a sudden our bodies become flooded with dopamine," Dr. Albers said. "That pleasure neurotransmitter, and oxytocin, that chemical that makes us feel close and bonded to other people."

In these cases, our body is the one speaking for us.

"So although we may not have a genuine connection with someone, the chemicals in our body are sending us signals that we feel close to someone," Dr. Albers said.

Researchers say the early stages of love can look similar to addiction in the brain. Whether the connection grows and lasts, that's the story of real love. Then it no longer mimics an addiction.

Love at first sight is probably related to distorted or selective recall, according to one study that says happy couples often view each other with adulation and rose-colored memories.

Researchers also say something called positive illusion may also trick people into thinking they were in love from day one, when it actually normally takes time to find real love in a lasting relationship.