Lottery ticket worth $3 million sold in Delaware County, Pa.
NORWOOD, Pa. (CBS) -- Someone won $3 million on a scratch-off lottery ticket sold in Delaware County, the Pennsylvania Lottery said in a statement.
The winner spent $30 on a $3 Million Extreme Tripler ticket and won the top prize.
The ticket was sold at Davis' Trading Post on West Winona Avenue. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
