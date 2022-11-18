Watch CBS News
Lottery ticket worth $3 million sold in Delaware County, Pa.

By Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

NORWOOD, Pa. (CBS) -- Someone won $3 million on a scratch-off lottery ticket sold in Delaware County, the Pennsylvania Lottery said in a statement.

The winner spent $30 on a $3 Million Extreme Tripler ticket and won the top prize.

The ticket was sold at Davis' Trading Post on West Winona Avenue. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

