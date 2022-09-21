Watch CBS News
Lottery officials: 2 people claimed $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot from ticket sold near Chicago

/ AP

CHICAGO (AP/CBS) — Lottery officials say two people claimed a $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot after ticket was sold near Chicago in July. The winning ticket was sold at a Speedway located in Des Plaines, according to the website. 

A $1 million winning ticket was also sold at SRB Food Mart in Berkeley, Illinois.

The odds of winning the jackpot were 1 in 302,575,350.  For comparison, you have about a 1 in 2 million chance of getting attacked by a bear, according to the National Park Service.

The winner can choose to take installment payments or a $747 million lump sum option – which comes out to $523 million after taxes. The location where the winning ticket was sold will receive a cash bonus of $500,000. 

The drawing was the largest lottery prize ever won in Illinois, and the third largest lottery prize ever won in the U.S., according to the Illinois Lottery.

First published on September 21, 2022 / 9:00 AM

© 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

