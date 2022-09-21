Lottery officials: 2 people claimed $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot from ticket sold near Chicago

CHICAGO (AP/CBS) — Lottery officials say two people claimed a $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot after ticket was sold near Chicago in July. The winning ticket was sold at a Speedway located in Des Plaines, according to the website.

A $1 million winning ticket was also sold at SRB Food Mart in Berkeley, Illinois.

The odds of winning the jackpot were 1 in 302,575,350. For comparison, you have about a 1 in 2 million chance of getting attacked by a bear, according to the National Park Service.

The winner can choose to take installment payments or a $747 million lump sum option – which comes out to $523 million after taxes. The location where the winning ticket was sold will receive a cash bonus of $500,000.

The drawing was the largest lottery prize ever won in Illinois, and the third largest lottery prize ever won in the U.S., according to the Illinois Lottery.