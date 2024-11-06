Philadelphia police monitoring social media posts about threat of looting in city

The Philadelphia Police Department said it's aware of social media posts encouraging looting and other criminal behavior on Wednesday night.

Police said officers have been deployed to numerous areas of the city for possible looting.

The PPD is aware of multiple social media posts encouraging looting and other criminal behavior. Officers have been deployed throughout the city, including at numerous locations identified through intelligence. Criminal behavior will not be tolerated, and our officers... — Philadelphia Police Department (@PhillyPolice) November 6, 2024

"Criminal behavior will not be tolerated, and our officers are prepared to take all appropriate actions where warranted," Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp said in a statement. "As Commissioner [Kevin] Bethel stated at Monday morning's press conference, we will continue increased patrols and staffing in the coming days as necessary to safeguard our business communities."

Police said they'll be monitoring social media throughout the evening and sharing intelligence with partner agencies. They're asking anyone who sees something suspicious to contact 911.

This is a developing story and will be updated.