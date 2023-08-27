Looking for your new best friend? The time is right meow!

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The next couple of days will be busy for animal shelters throughout the region. That's because they're trying to clear the shelters.

Many groups this Saturday and Sunday are waiving or reducing their fees. Right now is the perfect time to adopt your new furry addition as many rescues are overcrowded. By adopting your new addition, you are freeing up a space for another animal.

Several rescues in our area are participating if you are interested: