Longwood Gardens revamps greenhouses, indoor and outdoor spaces in "Longwood Reimagined"

There's nothing quite like witnessing a sunrise or sunset in nature. Longwood Gardens is the perfect backdrop for any occasion. They are known for the vast grounds, variety of gardens, eclectic horticulture and of course, fountain shows. They are continuously showcasing new color palettes and seasonal cultivations. And now, their newest endeavor is an expansive, immersive public space known as "Longwood Reimagined, A New Garden Experience."

"Longwood Reimaged" will connect Longwood from east to west, consistently taking you on a journey of new buildings and lush gardens. One brand new infrastructure is a 32,000 square-foot West Conservatory, the largest in the U.S. as it boasts the same size as a football field. It will be home to both new aquatic features for aesthetic purposes and the vitality of the horticulture inside, as well as a breathtaking display of Mediterranean-inspired gardens. Do not be dismayed if you are unfamiliar with these plants, as there will be signs identifying each species. It is a magical space that illuminates all aspects of this one-of-a-kind design through its 1,958 glass panels.

The next buildout is a showstopper! Longwood is making history by relocating the one-and-only Cascade Garden by Brazilian landscape architect, Roberto Burle Marx. This is one of these last pieces of art in the States, and of course, only Longwood Gardens hosts it! He was fascinated with tropical plants and their vibrant colors. The artist in him constructed this living masterpiece that is being preserved brick by brick. Quite literally. They carefully barcoded each brick to respectfully deconstruct and carefully rebuild this garden within its new 3,800 square-foot glass house.

They are creating one of America's most fantastic outdoor Bonsai Courtyard. They consider the Bonsai to be the pinnacle of horticulture design and now with plenty of room to display a great amount of this specimen while offering more than enough seating, you can soak in this marvelous plant on your timeframe. Longwood Gardens quotes, "We are proud to announce that we are receiving a gift of 50 bonsai from The Kennett Collection-the finest and largest private collection of bonsai outside of Asia."

There will be a breathtaking Waterlily Court originally derived from landscape architect designer, Sir Peter Shepheard, in 1989. It is an immense space portraying the beauty of this aquatic feature with floating lilies.

Longwood Gardens will offer the best seats in the house with its new on-site restaurant and is proud to host even more memorable gatherings in their new event space. The restaurant will have stunning views of the grounds and water fountains.

If you have the thirst to learn more, you will have the opportunity to partake in The Grove; a refurbished building with state-of-the-art studios, learning labs and a library. You can attend classes for all ages and interests. It is pioneered as a place that sets out to serve the greater community.

Though "Longwood Reimaged" won't make its big reveal until November 22nd, there is no need to wait to join the fun within their upcoming events! You can enjoy the Illuminated Fountain performances on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights all the way until the end of October. The Fireworks and Fountain shows are back on September 13th and if you prefer jazz, their Wine and Jazz Fest is calling your name on September 14th. The Festival of Fountain Shows perform along to some of the greatest artists we have come to love in a range of genres from classical to pop.

There is something for everyone and you could never see it all in one day! To learn about membership opportunities and to book your tickets or reservations, visit LongwoodGardens.org.