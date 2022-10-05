Watch CBS News
WATCH: Horticulture specialty grower at Longwood Gardens talks Chrysanthemum Festival, other events this fall

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (CBS) -- It's feeling like fall around Longwood Gardens. The annual Chrysanthemum Festival is now underway.

Kevin Bielick, a horticulture specialty grower at Longwood Gardens, joined Eyewitness News Wednesday morning to talk more about the Chrysanthemum Festival and what's happening during the fall season at Longwood.

The Chrysanthemum Festival runs until Nov. 13. 

For more information on the festival and other events at Longwood Gardens, click here.

