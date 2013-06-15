Local Residents Celebrate 148th Anniversary Of Juneteenth, Emancipation Day

By Justin Udo, Cherri Gregg

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Juneteenth, or Emancipation Day, takes place on June 19th, but Saturday folks are celebrating the 148th anniversary of the holiday in Germantown.

The Emancipation Proclamation went into effect in 1863, but many slaves who lived in confederate states were forced to work until June of 1865, that's when they found out they were free.

To commemorate the announcement of freedom many celebrate the day every year.

In Germantown there is a festival that pays tribute to Juneteenth.

"This is a free community event. It will feature exhibits, family friendly activities [and] we'll have a panel discussion in the morning," says Cornelia Swinson, the executive director for the Johnson House historic site.

She says there will also be a march with drummers and re-enactors who will portray buffalo soldiers. This event takes place from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The African American Museum of Philadelphia is also celebrating the occasion.

"Juneteenth is really a celebration of Freedom," says Adrienne Whaley, Curator of Education at the African American Museum of Philadelphia.

She says the museum will celebrate freedom Saturday with free arts and crafts and more beginning at 11 a.m.

For locations of events taking place, visit: 6300gtownave.wordpress.com/juneteenth/.