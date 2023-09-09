Looking for a job: SEPTA is hiring!
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Looking for a job? SEPTA is hiring!
A job fair was held at SEPTA's Center City headquarters on Saturday. Take a look at the lengthy line of people waiting to enter the fair!
Candidates were able to share their resumes with potential employers. Some managers and recruiters even interviewed applicants on the spot.
SEPTA says they're looking to hire vehicle operators, mechanics, transit police officers and engineers.
