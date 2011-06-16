Local Organizations Celebrating The End Of Slavery With Juneteenth Events

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Juneteenth, the observance of the end of slavery in America, will be celebrated at a number of venues throughout Philadelphia this weekend.

Historic Germantown will have a free day of programs on Saturday, celebrating the 146th anniversary of Juneteenth (June 19th), when in 1865, the last American slaves were told of their Emancipation.

Cornelia Swinson, executive director of the Johnson House historic site, says, "It's time for reflection and rejoicing. A time of assessment, self improvement and planning for the future."

The African American Museum is holding a Juneteenth Jam to celebrate its 35th anniversary. From 8 a.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday, the AAMP will be host for a number of activities.

Romona Riscoe Benson, President and CEO, says, "We're going to do chess lessons, theatrical presentations and senior bingo for the seniors who want to come out between four and seven."

Reported by Karin Phillips, KYW Newsradio 1060