Local NJ animal hospital gives warning on canine influenza

Canine influenza on the rise in Philadelphia area, vaccines in short supply

Canine influenza on the rise in Philadelphia area, vaccines in short supply

Canine influenza on the rise in Philadelphia area, vaccines in short supply

MOUNT LAUREL NJ. (CBS) -- Barrie Hovis loves her dog so much. She would never want Yogi to catch canine influenza, which happens to be on the rise in the Philadelphia region.

But she's not worried because her dog already has the flu vaccine.

"Because he's around other dogs in the park and I want to keep him healthy," Hovis said.

Since the region is seeing a spike in cases, the Mount Laurel Animal Hospital's Doctor Bathilda Lake says vaccines are short in supply.

"The biggest thing to know about canine influenza is it's a highly contagious disease," Lake said. "And so the biggest risk is interacting with dogs that already are infected with canine influenza."

Lake said dogs typically spread the virus by coughing or sneezing on other dogs.

Not to worry though, canine influenza is not life-threatening. Dogs will typically get over the flu in about a week without any additional treatment.

"The best thing you can do is limit their exposure to canine influenza; so don't take them to places like dog parks, try to limit their exposure to any new dogs," Lake recommends to dog owners.

Jackie Santasiero says she's not too concerned about the virus. She already limits her dog Kona's interactions with other dogs during the winter.

"If it was in the summertime, I'd probably look into the shots," Santasiero said. "But right now, he's not really around other dogs."

If a dog gets canine influenza it can't be transmitted from dog to human or human to dog. Don't worry you can still cuddle up with your little loved one.