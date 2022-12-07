Live: update on Darby Twp. fire that killed Olivia Drasher

DARBY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Darby Township Police and the Delaware County District Attorney will provide an update on the criminal investigation into a Darby Township fire that killed a 20-year-old woman with cerebral palsy on Sunday.

The fire killed Olivia Drasher, who was not able to escape the burning home. Sources told CBS3 that Aaron Clark, 40, was charged with first-degree murder, arson and other charges in the incident.

In a statement, Darby Township Police Chief Mike Sousa did not mention Clark by name, but said the suspect in the case "is currently being investigated for this evil act."