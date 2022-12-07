Watch CBS News
Crime

Live: update on Darby Twp. fire that killed Olivia Drasher

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

DARBY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Darby Township Police and the Delaware County District Attorney will provide an update on the criminal investigation into a Darby Township fire that killed a 20-year-old woman with cerebral palsy on Sunday.

The fire killed Olivia Drasher, who was not able to escape the burning home. Sources told CBS3 that Aaron Clark, 40, was charged with first-degree murder, arson and other charges in the incident. 

In a statement, Darby Township Police Chief Mike Sousa did not mention Clark by name, but said the suspect in the case "is currently being investigated for this evil act."

  • What: Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer and Darby Township Police Chief Mike Sousa announce charges in a fatal fire
  • When: Wednesday, December 7
  • Time: 11 a.m.
  • Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philadelphia
Police to provide update on fire that killed girl with cerebral palsy 01:33

First published on December 7, 2022 / 6:38 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.