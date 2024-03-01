The Little Free(dom) Libraries in Philadelphia are expanding to celebrate Women's History Month

Visit Philadelphia is expanding the Little Free(dom) Libraries across the city for Women's History M

Visit Philadelphia is expanding the Little Free(dom) Libraries across the city for Women's History M

Visit Philadelphia is expanding the Little Free(dom) Libraries across the city for Women's History M

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Visit Philadelphia is expanding the Little Free(dom) Libraries across the city in honor of Women's History Month. Two previously banned books by women authors will now be added at all 14 locations.

These include "Front Desk" by Kelly Yang and "Feminism is for Everybody" by Bell Hooks.

"We want Philadelphia to be a place where everyone feels welcome and included, but feels like they belong and can be their authentic selves. We're excited to broaden the initiative to feature even more stories by women authors, especially as we celebrate Women's History Month," The President and CEO of Visit Philadelphia, Angela Val said in a press release.

Visit Philadelphia launched the Little Free(dom) Library initiative in February for Black History Month.

During Black History Month, several locations around Philadelphia showcased frequently banned books written by Black authors including, "The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story" by Nikole Hannah-Jones, "Beloved" by Toni Morrison and "Between the World and Me" by Ta-Nehisi Coates.

For the full list of locations and book titles is available on their website.