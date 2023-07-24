5-year-old boy killed in farm accident in Lancaster County: state police
LITTLE BRITAIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A 5-year-old boy was killed in a farming accident Monday in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania State Police said. It happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. on the 100 block of Fulton Britain Road.
State police responded to a farm accident with reports of a boy seriously injured. First responders attempted to save the boy, but he died from his injuries.
A state police preliminary investigation determined the boy's death to be accidental.
Authorities have not released more details about the accident.
