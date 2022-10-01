Listeria outbreak linked to brie, camembert cheese: CDC

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Federal health officials are issuing a warning about a Listeria outbreak linked to cheese products made by Old Europe Cheese. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says brie and camembert cheese made by the company may be contaminated with Listeria.

The CDC says six people in six states, including New Jersey, have been infected. Five people have been hospitalized, but no deaths have been reported.

The five other states are California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan and Texas.

Old Europe Cheese on Friday recalled more than 20 brands of its brie and camembert cheese with best-by dates through Dec. 14.

The cheese is sold under multiple brand names:

Black Bear

Block & Barrel

Charmant

Cobblestone

Culinary Tour

Fredericks

Fresh Thyme

Glenview Farms

Good & Gather

Heinen's

Joan of Arc

La Bonne Vie

Lidl

Life in Provence

Market 32

Matrie'd

Metropolitan

Prestige

Primo Taglio

Red Apple Cheese

Reny Picot

St. Randeaux

St. Rocco

Taste of Inspiration

Trader Joe

The cheese is sold nationwide and in Mexico at Albertsons, Lidl, Whole Foods, Giant Foods, Stop & Shop and many other stores.

According to the CDC, the Listeria strain was identified from the floor in a cooling room in Old Europe Cheese's facility in Michigan.

The CDC suggests throwing away the recalled cheese and cleaning any areas it may have touched.

You can read more on the CDC's warning here.