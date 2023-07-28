Former employee charged with stealing $1.2 million from Bridgeport furniture company

BRIDGEPORT, Pa. (CBS) -- A former employee in charge of finances for a furniture company in Bridgeport is accused of stealing more than $1.2 million from her employer.

Linda Mansi, 53, was arrested on numerous felony counts related to theft from Arnold's Office Furniture and Sunline Supply Company, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

The owners of Arnold's Office Furniture and Sunline Supply Company contacted the Bridgeport Police back in February 2023 to report a significant theft of company funds by Mansi.

The Tuckerton, New Jersey native, who was employed by the furniture and supply company since 2015, held various positions where she was responsible for the company's finances including accounts payable/receivable, credit/debit cards, payroll and QuickBooks financial accounting software.

The company's owners told police they had become aware of personal payments to Mansi that were amounting to more than $1 million from an account where she was the only person with access.

The Bridgeport Police and the Montgomery County Detective Bureau's investigation found that from January 2016 until she was fired in February 2023, Mansi had allegedly made unauthorized purchases and money withdrawals from company accounts totaling up to $1,271,315.72.

Mansi used the stolen funds for a variety of things from online gambling, household expenses and travel expenses to Phillies season tickets, medical bills, jewelry, and items for her son's prison commissary.

She is charged with multiple felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, theft by failing to make required dispositions, receiving stolen property, forgery and criminal use of a communication facility, to name a few.

Mansi turned herself in to police on July 27.