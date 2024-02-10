Lincoln Mill Haunted House in Manayunk is back for Valentine's Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Dinner and flowers are so overrated. Why buy your significant other a teddy bear and chocolates, when you can give them the experience of being scared to death together?

For Valentine's Day you could take your special someone to dinner or a movie -- or you can take them to a haunted house.

Lincoln Mill Haunted House is back with a spooky Valentine's pop-up featuring candlelight-only haunted tours in Manayunk.

In our 6 a.m. newscast our crews went down the elevator to the basement of the Lincoln Mill Haunted House and we're amazed they lived to tell the tale.

"I'm warning you, it's very tight down here and we experience a lot of paranormal activity," Jared Bilsak, the co-founder of the pop-up haunted house, told CBS News Philadelphia.

Legend has it, the haunted Lincoln Mill basement is where the 1930s mill owner Viktor Kane tortured and experimented on his workers.

One of Kane's workers fell in love with him but as the legend goes, she held a deep resentment towards him due to his tortuous treatment. She carried out a plan to take him down by planting a trail of hearts inside the hidden basement chamber on Valentine's Day. It was at the end of the trail when Viktor found her that she kissed him, and then stabbed him in the heart.

Remember there are no lights on when you take the tour - this is by candlelight, and you and your date will have to follow the hearts along the path to find the ghost of Viktor's Valentine.

The event is one night only, Saturday, Feb. 10, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The pop-up haunted house is at 4100 Main Street in Manayunk.