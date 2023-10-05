Limerick Township police asked to take garden snake to preserve

LIMERICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- An unusual suspect in Montgomery County didn't fit in handcuffs but left police officers lost in laughter. Officers with the Limerick Township Police Department seemed to get a laugh responding to a "public service request."

Limerick Township police shared a video Wednesday on Facebook and said someone asked them to take a snake in a police car.

Officer Rodriguez received an interesting public service request today. His passenger wanted transport out of a...

The officer was tasked with snake removal from a homeowner's garden.

The scaly intruder was in custody just long enough to take a trip to a nearby preserve.

"Officer Rodriguez received an interesting public service request today. His passenger wanted transport out of a resident's garden and over to the pressserve….(see what we did there?) Great Job, Officer Rodriguez!" police posted on Facebook.

The post pleaded for the public not to expect this type of service from all officers.

"Folks, please don't expect this from all officers - Sincerely, those of us that don't like snakes," the post reads.