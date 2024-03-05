Vote for your Philadelphia favorites in the Liberty Bell Awards

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Visit Philadelphia has announced the finalists for The Liberty Bells, the first-ever celebration of the people, places and attractions beloved by Philadelphians and visitors.

The general public and Visit Philadelphia partners had the opportunity to nominate their favorite spots across 10 categories, and more than 12,000 submissions were received.

Voting is now open for the awards, where the categories include "Public Art Piece You Wouldn't Mind Passing Daily," "Swoon-Worthy Dish in Your Insta Feed," "Neighborhood with the Biggest Personality" and more.

"Philadelphians are our best tourism advocates," Angela Val, president and CEO of Visit Philadelphia, said in a statement. "We all have our favorite places to eat, visit and explore. The Liberty Bells offer a chance to leverage our residents' insider expertise, highlighting beloved local haunts, businesses, neighborhoods and attractions."

Voting is open now at visitphilly.com/libertybells and results will be revealed on Visit Philly's social media channels on March 18.