New state-of-the-art school in Philadelphia neighborhood gives hope to hundreds of students

New state-of-the-art school gives hope to students in Philadelphia's Overbrook neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New beginnings and new possibilities in Philadelphia's Overbrook neighborhood.

Students, staff and faculty celebrated the new and improved Lewis College Cassidy Academics Plus School with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday.

"This new school is a place where we will explore, discover and grow the leaders of tomorrow," said Principal Herman Douglas.

The $62 million state-of-the-art facility is the first in the district to be built by a Black-owned construction company. It will soon welcome hundreds of students from grades kindergarten through 8th grade.

"Our scholars absolutely deserve this," said Tony Watlington, superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia.

Parents, incoming students and community members toured the building, getting a glimpse of the brand-new classrooms, the state-of-the-art library and the colorful hallways that feature inspiring messages on the walls.

"Everything about it is great," Alpha Diallo Banks said.

Banks was full of excitement as he and his mom Tahira walked the halls of the new school he will be attending as a fourth grader. He's already thinking about the first day.

"I'm thinking what classroom I'm going to be in. And maybe I can make a few new friends," Banks said.

Tahira added, "I think it will be a great impact on him. A change from the norm and get to experience a lot of different things."

A 21st-century school building that leaders hope will help grow the next generation. Students will begin learning in the building for the first time when school is scheduled to start on August 26th.

"We can make a difference. In fact, we will make a difference," State Senator Vincent Hughes said .