Police searching for gray sedan in connection with fatal North Philadelphia hit-and-run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old woman was struck and killed in a car crash in North Philadelphia Saturday morning. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene after the incident.

The woman, who was later identified as LesMarie Velazquez, was crossing the street at Whitaker Avenue and Luzerne Street at around 3 a.m. A car traveling westbound on Luzerne Street turning southbound on Whitaker Avenue hit her.

Velazquez suffered severe trauma and was later rushed to Temple University Hospital by medics. She was put on a ventilator first but pronounced dead at 5:14 a.m, police say.

Police released photos of the vehicle wanted in the crash. Police say the vehicle is a gray or silver colored sedan.

Authorities say the sedan should have damage to the right front side and possibly the windshield. No other vehicle parts were located at the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Philadelphia's Police Department's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477), or call the Accident Investigation Division at 215-685-3180/3181 or call 911.