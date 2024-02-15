PSPCA wants "sweetest cat" Leonard to find a home after potential adopters laugh at health condition

PSPCA wants "sweetest cat" Leonard to find a home after potential adopters laugh at health condition

PSPCA wants "sweetest cat" Leonard to find a home after potential adopters laugh at health condition

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A Philadelphia cat up for adoption is getting some love on social media despite his health condition that a local shelter says is turning people away.

Leonard is a black-and-white tuxedo cat at PSPCA's Philadelphia shelter. The eight-and-a-half-year-old boy (roughly 50 in human years) is looking to settle down with a loving owner in his middle age.

But Leonard has benign Mast cells - in other words, tumors - growing on his face and ears, which led to a heartbreaking and highly visible plea for his adoption posted on social media on Wednesday, Valentine's Day.

Leonard is one of the sweetest cats we have ever met.



Any time someone passes his kennel he is sure to greet them with a chirping meow and outstretched paws.



But, sadly, once potential adopters turn to see him, they leave the room with quiet snickers and whispers. pic.twitter.com/1PlscfJeK9 — Pennsylvania SPCA (@PSPCA) February 14, 2024

The first of a multi-post thread on X read:

"Leonard is one of the sweetest cats we have ever met. Any time someone passes his kennel he is sure to greet them with a chirping meow and outstretched paws. But, sadly, once potential adopters turn to see him, they leave the room with quiet snickers and whispers."

The post on X now has over 1.5 million views and over 16,000 likes. A post about Leonard over on Facebook has over 1,300 shares with many replies in the comments asking if he's available for adoption.

Leonard is one of the sweetest cats we have ever met. Any time someone passes his kennel he is sure to greet them with... Posted by Pennsylvania SPCA on Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Of the tumors, the PSPCA said "they are benign and do not seem to cause him any discomfort, but are seemingly hindering his adoption."

The shelter continued:

"We know that if someone were to see past his exterior and into his heart, they would fall in love with him, just like we have."

The posts touched many hearts on Valentine's Day, but also led to plenty of calls for swift retribution on anyone who dissed the unconventional kitty.

"If you ever snickered at Leonard, just know that I'm coming for you," one X user replied. "I got your back," replied another.

I got your back. — Evan L Knox 🌮🌮🍻🍺 (@SxDx22) February 14, 2024

You can learn more about Leonard and other adoptable pets, and find a list of shelter locations, at PSPCA.org/adopt.